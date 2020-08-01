Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Trimmed by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after acquiring an additional 949,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,653,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,690,000 after acquiring an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. 3,417,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,377. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

