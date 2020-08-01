OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Shares of OCX opened at $1.35 on Friday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCX. Piper Sandler cut shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

