OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.12.

OMF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,559. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 133.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OneMain by 15,961.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

