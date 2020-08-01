Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OPK. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.63.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Opko Health stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,762,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,464,950. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opko Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Opko Health by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,491,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 241,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opko Health by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 962,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.