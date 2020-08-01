Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Prevail Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 189,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,929. The company has a quick ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 965.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

