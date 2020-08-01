Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OBNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 116,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,268 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

