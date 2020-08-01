Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 47.7% in July

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Shares of ORN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 307,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.10. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

