Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.10.

OTIC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 329,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,517. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.36.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 98.90% and a negative net margin of 7,826.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 156.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

