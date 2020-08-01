Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Up 45.5% in July

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 313,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Square Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 112,871 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 89.9% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 376,837 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 37.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 254,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,972. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

