Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

SRVR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.33. 203,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

