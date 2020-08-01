Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.60.

NYSE PANW opened at $255.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $255.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock worth $5,835,270. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 416.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

