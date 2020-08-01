Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.36.

NYSE PGRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,204. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $276,758,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,248,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,465,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paramount Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 788,481 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,042,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,377,000 after buying an additional 2,232,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 163,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

