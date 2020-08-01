Patientory (PTOY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,080.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $564,415.82 and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.04927092 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00053183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

