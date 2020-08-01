Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000.

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 6,568,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

