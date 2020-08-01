PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.35. PBF Logistics posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 113.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PBF Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 84.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 217,774 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 838,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

PBFX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. 456,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,521. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.