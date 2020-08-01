PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protein Design Labs Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapies for inflammation and autoimmune diseases, acute cardiac conditions and cancer. PDL markets several biopharmaceutical products in the United States through its hospital sales force and wholly-owned subsidiary, ESP Pharma, Inc. As a leader in the development of humanized antibodies, PDL has licensed its patents to numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, some of which are now paying royalties on net sales of licensed products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded PDL BioPharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PDL BioPharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. PDL BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 885,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,863. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. PDL BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $362.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDLI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 71.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

