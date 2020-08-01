Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,103,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,468,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 2,072,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,294,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,888,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 663.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

