Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEB. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 3,103,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

