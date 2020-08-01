Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEGA. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.44.

Pegasystems stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.89. 348,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,835. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $570,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $52,887.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,543.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,039. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

