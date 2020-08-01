Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 811,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 93.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,218 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after buying an additional 936,880 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,279,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after buying an additional 415,679 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,524,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after buying an additional 1,019,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,260,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,037,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

