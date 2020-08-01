Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the June 30th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,044. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFLT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 116,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

