PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.66. 4,304,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,457. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

