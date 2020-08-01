Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,075 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 124,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 24,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 136,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 168,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,042,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The company has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

