Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Get Photronics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Photronics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. 402,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,457.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 105.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.