Piper Sandler Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $50.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.90.

ATRC traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 318,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.81.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at $24,800,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,453,400. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 443,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 348.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,689 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $42,438,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 450.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 928,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 759,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 748,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

