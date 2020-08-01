Piper Sandler Cuts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $60.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 732,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.84. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $39,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 28.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.