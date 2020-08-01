Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NYSE PLT traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.36. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

