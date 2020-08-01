PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.22 EPS.

PNM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

