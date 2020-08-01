PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 539,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,579. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

