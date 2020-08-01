Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE POR traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,400. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

