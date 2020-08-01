Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39. Portland General Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.20-2.50 EPS.

Shares of POR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.94.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.