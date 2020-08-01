PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.20. PQ Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.56 million.

PQG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PQ Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 202,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 86,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PQG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.96. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

