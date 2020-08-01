Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

PBH stock traded down C$0.51 on Friday, hitting C$94.62. 67,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,438. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$62.79 and a twelve month high of C$102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 3.8800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 339 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,266.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,937,412.28.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

