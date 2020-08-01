Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $10,920.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,717,118 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

