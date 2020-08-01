Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Trimmed by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,970 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 14.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $153,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Progressive by 60.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. 4,016,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,181. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $90.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

