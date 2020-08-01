Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

PGNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.63.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,092. Progyny has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $103,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,439,365 shares of company stock valued at $139,123,761 over the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 294.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

