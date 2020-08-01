Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 447.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.42. 3,832,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,590. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.