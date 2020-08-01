PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.18-0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $59-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.37 million.PROS also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.30.

PROS stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 2,232,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,129. PROS has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. Research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $89,260.00. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,664 shares of company stock worth $350,906. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

