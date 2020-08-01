Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after buying an additional 554,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after buying an additional 533,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,328,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after buying an additional 2,169,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

PEG stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,479. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

