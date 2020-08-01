QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.22% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after buying an additional 1,024,262 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,748,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,132,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,073 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,259,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period.

QTS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.09 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,225 shares of company stock worth $18,147,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

