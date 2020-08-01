Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quintana Energy Services Inc. is a provider of diversified oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays. The company’s primary services include directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services. Quintana Energy Services Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.69.

QES remained flat at $$0.93 on Wednesday. 276,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Quintana Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.72.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quintana Energy Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Quintana Energy Services worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

