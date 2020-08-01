RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RADA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

RADA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 155,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. RADA Electronic Ind. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $274.23 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 1.15.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 67.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 750,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 282.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 99,346 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 61.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 18,758.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

