Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. 1,086,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

