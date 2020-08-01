Raymond James Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $450.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.54. 865,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.07. DexCom has a 1-year low of $138.28 and a 1-year high of $446.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.88, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total transaction of $607,408.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,968.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

