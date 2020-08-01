Raymond James Boosts Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $23.00

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Passage Bio from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Passage Bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.77.

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,432. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $694.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

