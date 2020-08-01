Raymond James Increases Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $9.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.11.

NYSE:BSM opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 34,869 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

