Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REAL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.71.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 463,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,566. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.73.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

