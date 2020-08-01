RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-294 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.25 million.RealPage also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.84 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RP shares. TheStreet raised RealPage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.
NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,390. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,239,755.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,283 shares of company stock worth $52,363,781. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
RealPage Company Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
