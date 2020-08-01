RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $288-294 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.25 million.RealPage also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RP shares. TheStreet raised RealPage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Get RealPage alerts:

NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,390. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,239,755.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,283 shares of company stock worth $52,363,781. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.