Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 78.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,298. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

