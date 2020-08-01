REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drug Aemcolo(TM) in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia(TM) in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease; RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda(TM)), for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; ABC294640 (Yeliva(TM)), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and RHB-107. “

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,893. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 883.97% and a negative return on equity of 125.23%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 121.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 87.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 781,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 363,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.